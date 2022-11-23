Switzerland vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Switzerland will look to start off their campaign on a strong note against Cameroon. The Swiss have the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, who has been having a great season for Arsenal in the Premier League, so far.

Manuel Akanji also seems to be a dependable option at the back, making it a tough task to beat Murat Yakin’s men. Yann Sommer has also been a stable presence between the sticks, bringing with him a lot of experience.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

Advertisement

Cameroon will be counting on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to bring them some solidity in the middle of the pitch. The 27-year-old midfielder had picked up an injury against Ajax in October and the African side will hope that there are no repercussions.

The African nation also has the option of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in front of goal. The 33-year-old striker seems to be in decent form scoring six goals and giving two assists in 10 Bundesliga matches this campaign.

It would be interesting to see if any of these players can carry forward their form and showcase their skills on the biggest international platform. Switzerland and Cameroon are placed in Group G alongside Brazil and Serbia.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland and Cameroon will take place on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Switzerland vs Cameroon be played?

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland and Cameroon will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Switzerland vs Cameroon begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Republic Possible Starting XI:

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai, Olivier Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Read all the Latest Sports News here