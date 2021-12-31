Home » News » Football » Syria to Play Home Ties of Asian World Cup Qualifiers at Neutral Venues

Syria to Play Home Ties of Asian World Cup Qualifiers at Neutral Venues

Football ground.
Football ground.

Syria last played at home in a 3-0 defeat by Iran in Amman on Nov. 16 -- a result which led to the sacking of head coach Nizar Mahrous.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: December 31, 2021, 00:29 IST

Syria will play their home World Cup qualifying ties at neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday without giving a reason for the switch. Syria, who are bottom of Group A in the Asian qualifiers with two points from six games but still have a chance of finishing third and reaching the playoffs, will now face South Korea in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 1, 2022.

Syria last played at home in a 3-0 defeat by Iran in Amman on Nov. 16 — a result which led to the sacking of head coach Nizar Mahrous.

Advertisement

The top two in Group A and B progress to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the third-placed teams enter a series of playoffs for a possible fifth place for Asian countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 31, 2021, 00:29 IST