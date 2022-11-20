Taking a Look Back at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

At the age of 17, Brazilian legend Pele had become the youngest player ever to score a brace at the 1958 World Cup. And it nearly took 60 years for another teenager to achieve the lucrative feat at the greatest stage. French striker Kylian Mbappe, at the age of 19, scored two goals against Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to become the first teenage footballer to notch a brace at the showpiece event since 1958.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, well and truly belonged to Mbappe. The French wizard won the Best Young Player award and guided his side to the World Cup title. France won the World Cup trophy for the second time in 2018 after outclassing Croatia in the final by four goals to two. Previously, France were crowned world champions for the first time back in 1998.

After getting the better of Argentina in the round of 16, Didier Deshchamps’ men were up against a formidable Uruguay side in the quarter-finals. French defender Raphael Varane opened the scoring for his side in the 40th minute of the game. Antoine Griezmann scored the second goal in the 61st minute to earn a much-needed two-goal cushion for the Les Bleus.

In the semi-finals, France faced Belgium. Samuel Umtiti scored the solitary goal of the contest to help France in reaching the final.

Croatia, on the other hand, sustained a sensational run and became the lowest-ranked side ever to reach the final at the 2018 World Cup. Their previous best performance had occurred back in 1998 when the Croats managed to reach the last-four stage.

At the Russia World Cup, Croatia overpowered the mighty England to book their berth in the finals. However, their juggernaut came to an end in the final match against France. Croatia suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to end their remarkable 2018 World Cup campaign as runners-up.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. English skipper Harry Kane netted six goals in the tournament to win the Golden Boot award. Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois claimed the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper.

