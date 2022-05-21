Tammy Abraham Double as Roma Warm up for Conference League Final with Win

English striker Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma defeated Torino 3-0 in their final Serie A game of the season in a perfect morale boost ahead of next week’s UEFA Conference League final.

The victory also allowed Jose Mourinho’s team to claim sixth place in the table and make sure of a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Abraham found the net in the 33rd minute and with a 42nd-minute penalty.

The other goal came 12 minutes from time through Lorenzo Pellegrini with another penalty.

Next Wednesday, Roma tackle Dutch side Feyenoord at Tirana in the Conference League final.

On Sunday, AC Milan, who have a two-point lead over Inter Milan, can be crowned Italian champions.

They visit 10th-placed Sassuolo while Inter host Sampdoria in 14th.

