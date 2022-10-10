Team India Earn Qualification For AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023

The Indian boys’ team secured their berth in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 despite suffering a 1-2 defeat to hosts Saudi Arabia in their final qualification match at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam.

Team India managed to seal their place at the event by being one of the six best second-placed teams across the ten groups of the qualifying tournament.

India had won their three previous engagements as they thumped the Maldives by a scoreline of 5-0 before getting the better of Kuwait by three goals and a clean sheet.

The blue colts followed their triumph against the team from the middle east with another trouncing victory over Myanmar, who they beat 4-1.

The match against the host nation got off to a quick start as Thanglalsoun Gangte got the ball in a dangerous area inside the box. But, the lad from Manipur couldn’t manage to convert it as the ball was cleared away before as the striker looked to get a shot away.

Lalpekhlua played a terrific cross to find Korou Singh in an optimistic position, and Singh’s shot was saved by the Saudi Arabian goalie.

The resulting corner that was awarded to India was swung in by Danny Meitei causing some issues for the middle eastern team but ending up safely for the Saudi Arabians.

A short while later Saudi Arabia’s Talal Haji found the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area to give his team the lead.

India’s goalkeeper Sahil made a couple of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay before Mukul Panwar denied Nawaf Aljadaani’s effort at the 38th-minute mark. Saudi Arabia created some positive chances but the Indian backline held firm.

Haji, troubled India again in the second period with his free kick from around 20 yards out that went just over the crossbar. He got his name on the scoresheet once again with a spot kick that he converted without any error in the 58th minute.

Korou Singh was once again in the thick of the action when his attempted diving header went close before Gangte’s shot was denied by a sharp save from the Arabian goalie.

Gangte got on the scoresheet finally as he put the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish to end the game 1-2 in favour of the hosts despite India’s late surge.

India U17 Starting XI: Sahil (GK), Ricky Meetei Haobam, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Vanlalpeka Guite (C), Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Danny Meitei Laishram

