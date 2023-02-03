Tennis Star Liam Broady Wants Mason Greenwood to be Permanently Banned From Football

Criminal proceedings against English footballer Mason Greenwood were discontinued on Thursday. The decision came as a huge relief for Greenwood who may return to competitive games after a hiatus of more than a year. However, the decision to drop charges of attempted rape and assault against Greenwood has clearly not gone down well with British tennis player Liam Broady. The former Australian Open Boys’ Doubles winner had recently opined that Greenwood should be banned from taking part in professional football matches. The 29-year-old Stockport-born tennis player also expressed his unhappiness over the criminal justice system in the United Kingdom.

“Mason Greenwood should never be anywhere near a professional football club ever again. Just goes to show how inept the criminal justice system is in the UK. We’ve all heard the recordings," read the tweet.

Liam Broady did not stop there. He was also quite upset with the Crown Prosecution Service, the chief public agency responsible for conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales. “Makes me sick for how this sort of a high profile case could affect other people suffering from abuse. CPS the richer you are the more you get away with. Broken system," Broady tweeted.

Charges against Mason Greenwood might have been dropped now but the 21-year-old will not be able to return to the field anytime soon. It is now being reported that Manchester United team management has decided to launch an internal investigation into the matter. Greenwood will, reportedly, not be able to feature in a competitive game until the internal investigation comes to an end.

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," an official statement released on Mason Greenwood’s behalf read.

Manchester United team management had decided to suspend Mason Greenwood following his arrest by the Greater Manchester Police.

Mason Greenwood joined the Old Trafford-based outfit in July 2018. The Bradford-born has so far scored 35 goals for the Red Devils after featuring in 129 matches. He was last seen in action during a Premier League encounter against West Ham United on January 22, 2022.

