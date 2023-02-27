The Best FIFA Football Awards Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Footballers across the globe aim to be emerge victorious in a range of several distinguished categories as The Best FIFA Football Awards is all set to take place on February 28. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be organized at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be the seventh edition of the prestigious awards ceremony since its inception in 2016. Moreover, for the first time since January 2020, players and guests will be able to take part in the event in person. Argentina’s World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi will be vying for FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022 with star French striker Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also finds himself in the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA last week. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski had won The Best FIFA men’s player last year.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are joined on The Best FIFA Men’s Coach shortlist by Argentina’s World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni.

In the women’s segment, Alex Morgan of the United States, Spain’s Alexia Putellas and English striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for FIFA Best Women’s Player award for 2022. Sarina Wiegman, England’s European Championship-winning coach is on The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist along with Brazil head coach Pia Sundhage and Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor.

Ahead of Tuesday’s The Best FIFA Football Awards; here is all you need to know:

What date The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will take place?

The seventh edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will take place on February 28, Tuesday.

Where will The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 take place?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 begin?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be streamed live on live on FIFA’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema.

