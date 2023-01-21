'The Worst Football Player...' YouTuber IShowSpeed Makes Surprising Claim about Lionel Messi

YouTube sensation Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, stole the limelight after making a sensational claim. The American YouTuber triggered a huge controversy after he reportedly told that Argentina’s World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi is “the worst player in the world." IShowSpeed made the bold statement during the latest episode of Kit Collector. “Messi like really might be the worst football player in the world," IShowSpeed said. However, he did not stop there. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, in his illustrious career, has managed to enthral fans with sensational skills and incredible goalscoring prowess. However, now it seems that Messi’s exploits have not done enough to impress IShowSpeed. The American teenager believes that dribbling remains to be Messi’s only skill now.

“Okay. You want me to be completely honest? Messi is like, he just only can dribble. The only thing he can do is just dribble. I will give him that. I do not like Messi but the only thing he can do is dribble," IShowSpeed reportedly said.

IShowSpeed also lavished huge praise on Manchester United’s teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho. IShowSpeed feels that the Spanish footballer is a better player than Lionel Messi at the moment. “You know [Alejandro Garnacho] from Manchester United? I think he’s better than Messi. He can do skill moves… He’s not a good player, simple as that," IShowSpeed was quoted while talking to media outlet Goal.

Lionel Messi recently became the first footballer in the history of the game to win two Golden Ball Awards. The 35-year-old striker achieved this sensational feat last year after claiming the prestigious individual trophy in Qatar. Messi also recorded seven goals and three assists to guide Argentina to their second FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

Lionel Messi returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training earlier in January after finishing his stellar World Cup campaign. Messi has so far played three matches for the defending Ligue 1 champions since his World Cup return. The 35-year-old netted a goal in PSG’s 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1. In his last match, Messi had also scored the opening goal of the friendly match against the Saudi All-Star XI side. PSG had managed to win the high-profile encounter by five goals to four.

