'They're Not My Friends': Cristiano Ronaldo On Former Teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself back in the headlines after making multiple earth-shattering claims during an interview with Piers Morgan. From launching a scathing attack on his club Manchester United to lambasting former teammates- Ronaldo simply did nothing to contain his feelings during the much-talked-about interview. The Portuguese striker revealed that he does not even consider his former teammates- Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville- as friends anymore.

“They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, they’re not coming, we’re not ever having dinner together," Ronaldo said during the interview.

Ronaldo had triggered a huge controversy after expressing his desire to leave Manchester United ahead of the current season. Matters got worse after Ronaldo refused to be subbed in during the Premier League match against Tottenham. As a consequence, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag had decided to leave Ronaldo out of the squad for the game against Chelsea.

And after the match against the London-based football club, Neville had opined that Ronaldo should start accepting not being the star man.

The comment certainly did not go down well with the former Real Madrid striker. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded by blanking Neville live on TV last month. The incident took place during the warm up, ahead of the Premier League encounter against West Ham United.

And now Ronaldo has once again opened up on his topsy-turvy equation with Neville.

“It is easy to criticise, I do not know if you have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous. I really do not understand it. It is hard when you see people who were in the dressing room with you criticising that way," Ronaldo expressed.

However, the 37-year-old did not stop there. Ronaldo went on to lash out at his former teammate Rooney as well. Ronaldo confessed that he was absolutely surprised by the former English striker’s criticism.

Ronaldo has so far played 10 matches in the Premier League and could only manage to score once. Ronaldo netted his solitary Premier League goal of the season during a clash against Everton in October at Goodison Park. Manchester United had eventually won the game by two goals to one.

