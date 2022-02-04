This is Cristiano Ronaldo's Favourite Food and His Lifestyle is Inspiring Young Manchester United Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo, among his team and outside, is known for his athletic lifestyle. His dedication to his craft has garnered Ronaldo with plaudits from everybody. At the age of 36, the Portuguese football star has skill sets that boggle people’s minds. However, the agility and pace that the player has maintained and improved over time is no magic.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is known for his strenuous and strict training and diet, which sets the benchmark for players and fans alike for how to lead a healthy lifestyle. Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford created a hysteria like no other. The player re-joining Manchester United was one of the biggest news in the world of football.

Ever since Ronaldo’s return, Manchester United fans, especially kids, are quite keen to be cognizant of the ways the player lives his life, including the diet he follows. So, in an event fostering interaction between United chefs and primary school children, every attendee was interested to know what Ronaldo eats. “He is the fittest one, so he has to be the healthiest,” said one of the students.

Advertisement

Having one of the greatest sets of legs and wit on the football field, children were excited to know what Ronaldo eats to maintain the skills and physical abilities that drop jaws when being showcased by the player on the field. Chef de cuisine of the team, Darren Hamilton, in an interview with Goal, said, “There are a few players that will eat what Ronaldo eats, just to see. He is still playing at the age that he is, he is eating right, and he is training right, so some of the players are adapting.”

According to Hamilton, Ronaldo’s favourite is chicken salad. “He tends to lean towards that more than anything else,” Hamilton said. During the earlier season, almost 12,000 children were delivered sessions on various aspects such as diet, drills, and dexterity of the players at the Old Trafford.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.