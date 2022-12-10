'This Time For Africa': Shakira, Elon Musk And Others Hail Morocco After Historic Win Over Portugal

Morocco scripted history on Saturday as they knocked out tournament favourites Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semifinals of FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco once again displayed immense grit and resilience to outclass 2016 Euro champions.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with an astonishing header which even left Ronaldo impressed on the bench as Morocco continue its improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

The Atlas Lions were too good in the defence as they didn’t give any space in the box for the Portugal attackers as eventually players like Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix had to take shots from outside the box to get something but they failed to get past Yassine Bounou who was once again too good in the goal.

Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench at the start in the quest to repeat the round of 16 victory, but Morocco was a different ball game altogether for them. Ronaldo also entered the pitch in the second half but failed to create any magic as it was an off day for him in the office as he lost a couple of duels and struggled in short passing.

Earlier, in the round of 16, the Atlan Lions stunned another favourites Spain in the penalty shootout.

Morocco’s defense has yet to concede a goal by an opposition player at this year’s World Cup.

The fans on Twitter went berserk after Morocco scripted history as everyone was impressed with their work-rate on the pitch. While some were disappointed with Ronaldo and Portugal getting knocked out.

It is a seminal moment in World Cup history, with an African nation finally advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

