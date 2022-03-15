Thomas Tuchel Asserts His Chelsea Future Amid Interest from Manchester United

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel continues to handle the footballing side of the crisis-ridden club with the utmost aplomb. While the British government imposed sanctions to continue to pose new challenges, the German insists that he will stay at the club until the end of the season, even with bare minimum facilities and growing interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea are currently mired in controversy after the British authorities announced sanctions on billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch has had his assets frozen in the UK and the club are operating under a number of restrictions, including limited access to funds. However, Chelsea have been provided a special license by the authorities to function smoothly.

In the meantime, Tuchel, who is contracted to Chelsea for the next two years, has ruled out jumping ship before the end of the season despite the uncertainty surrounding the club. There is speculation that Manchester United may look to capitalise on uncertainty at Stamford Bridge by trying to lure Tuchel to Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement

But the German has put the speculation to rest for the time being and insists that there is “no doubt" he will stay with the European champions for the rest of the campaign, EuroSports reported.

“There’s no doubt I’ll stay until the end of the season, absolutely," the 48-year-old said, after his wards beat Newcastle 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change," he added.

It is understood the UK government would like a quick sale, provided Abramovich does not make any money from it. Possible bidders have until Friday to make an offer, which may offer a clear perspective by the end of the week.

However, he’s hopeful the club’s sale will go through and provide some clarity soon and said he has “no has further information," than what is already out there.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the club’s financial situation he said they are dealing with it “day-by-day," and are compelled to do it because of some circumstances we cannot influence and it’s not a good thing as they have “strings to pull and no actions to do to help."

“But Chelsea is much more than the first team of the Premier League. It’s a massive club, a massive club with a huge tradition," he added. “And there are hundreds of people who I’m pretty sure worry more than our players and staff, me included," he explained.

Advertisement

Chelsea will head to France for the second leg of the Champions League Round -16, they square off against LOSC Lille on Thursday. The Blues won the first leg 2-0 in front of club faithful and the reigning European champions will look to qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.