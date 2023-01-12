Thought Lionel Messi Was Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Knew it After Practice: Vincent Aboubakar

Vincent Aboubakar’s stint at Al Nassr FC ended on a bitter note as the Saudi Arabia-based club terminated the Cameroon striker’s contract days after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Well, Aboubakar seems to have finally settled the score with the Portuguese superstar. Aboubakar has reportedly taken a sly dig at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The 30-year-old, during an interview, claimed that Lionel Messi has undoubtedly been a better player than Ronaldo. Mundo Deportivo quoted reports from NTV Spor that Aboubakar confessed, “I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after I had practice with him, I knew I was right."

Vincent Aboubakar’s stay at Al Nassr came to an end due to strict Saudi League rule. A club is only allowed to register a maximum of eight overseas footballers, according to the league’s law. And Al Nassr, to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, had to release one foreign footballer. Well, Aboubakar ultimately became the unfortunate player to face the axe.

Vincent Aboubakar joined Al Nassr in July 2021. He had represented the Saudi-based football club 34 times. Aboubakar had managed to find the back of the net 12 times during his stint in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after he signed a high-profile deal with Al Nassr. However, Ronaldo will have to wait a bit more to make his debut for Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid striker is currently serving a two-match suspension. Ronaldo had to face the ban in November 2021. The Football Association (FA) decided to suspend Ronaldo back then for two matches. Moreover, Ronaldo was also handed a £50,000 fine after the 37-year-old had allegedly hit a phone out of a fan’s hand following Manchester United’s 1-0 loss against Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave the Red Devils ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 opening fixture. Ronaldo finished his second spell at Manchester United after scoring 27 goals. He had joined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo emerged as Manchester United’s highest goal scorer in that season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to represent Al Nassr for the first time in a domestic league match against Al-Ettifaq on January 22.

