Three Manchester United Stars Were Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo's Return: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made a request to Manchester United to let him go this summer if they receive a reasonable offer. It is reported that Ronaldo’s desire to feature in the Champions League next season forced him to take the decision.

Ronaldo had joined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season to kick off his second stint at the club. Fans were understandably elated to see the star player back with the club but now it is being reported that not everyone was happy with the Portuguese making a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s return reportedly annoyed three Man United footballers.

A report published by SPORTBIBLE claims that Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was one of the those who was not impressed.

Cavani was set to become then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prime choice as the striker but Ronaldo’s reunion ruined his ambition and the veteran also had to give up his number 7 shirt as well.

Eventually, the 35-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker ended the season after playing 20 matches across all competitions. Injury issues also hampered Cavani’s season as he could find the back of the net twice.

Apart from Cavani, Anthony Martial was also disturbed by the development. The report further claims that Marial;s mindset got visibly changed.

The Frenchman eventually joined Spanish club Sevilla on a loan last season. The 26-year-old attacker failed to do anything impressive in Sevilla and found his name on the score sheet just once.

Additionally, Man United captain Harry Maguire was also unhappy. The Englishman felt his status got diminished by the towering forward’s presence in the squad.

Ronaldo played 30 matches in last season’s Premier League with 18 goals and three assists to his name. His impactful presence did not help The Red Devils in achieving anything significant as they finished their Premier League campaign at sixth spot.

Overall, in his second stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo has so far scored 24 goals in 38 matches. His current contract means he has still one year left with the Premier League giants but it is believed that he might be seen in new colours in the upcoming season.

