TOR vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan: Serie A leader AC Milan will aim to return to winning ways on Monday when they will travel to Olympic Grande Torino Stadium to take on Torino in their next league game in Italy’s top tier. The Rossoneri were held for a goalless draw by Bologna in their most recent domestic fixture. The draw also ended AC Milan’s three-match winning streak.

They are currently just one point above second-placed Inter Milan and will look to create further distance from their city rivals by collecting maximum points here.

Advertisement

Torino, meanwhile, are occupying the 11th spot on the table with 38 points under their belt from 30 games. They will come into this fixture after defeating 10-man Salernitana last week and will look to continue their winning march against the league leader.

Ahead of today’s Torino and AC Milan Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

TOR vs MIL Telecast

The match between Torino and AC Milan will be televised on MTV in India.

TOR vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Torino and AC Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

TOR vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 11 at Olimpico di Torino stadium. The game between Torino and AC Milan will start at 12:15 am (IST).

TOR vs MIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain- Theo Hernandez

TOR vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez

Mid-Fielders: Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda

Forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Belotti

Torino vs AC Milan probable XI:

Torino Possible Starting Line-up: Etrit Berisha; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Marko Pjaca, Karol Linetty; Andrea Belotti

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.