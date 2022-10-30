Torino vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Serie A champions AC Milan will be aiming to extend their four-match winning run when they resume their domestic league campaign on Monday. In their next Serie A encounter, AC Milan will face Torino. The match between Torino and AC Milan will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin.

The Rossoneri, with 26 points from 11 matches, currently find themselves in the second spot in the Serie A standings. Stefano Pioli’s men registered a convincing 4-1 win against Monza, in their last domestic league clash. Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for AC Milan.

For Torino, the 2022-23 season has not proved to be a fruitful one so far. Ivan Juric’s men have till now managed to emerge victorious on four occasions after playing 11 games in the Serie A.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Torino and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Torino and AC Milan will take place on October 31, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Torino vs AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Torino vs AC Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Torino vs AC Milan Serie A match?

Torino vs AC Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Torino vs AC Milan Serie A match?

Torino vs AC Milan Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Torino vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Torino Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Kofffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valentino Lazaro, Sasa Lukic, Samuel Ricci, Mergim Vojvoda, Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic, Pietro Pellegri

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tommaso Pobega, Sandro Tonali, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, DIvock Origi

