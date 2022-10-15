Torino vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Torino will be desperate to clinch full three points from their next Serie A fixture after failing to register a win in the last four matches. Ivan Juric’s men are now set to face Juventus in their next Serie A encounter. The match between Torino and Juventus will be played on Sunday at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin.

Torino, in their last Serie A fixture, salvaged just a point against Empoli. Torino’s Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic scored the much-needed equaliser in the 90th minute of the game.

Torino, with 11 points from nine matches, currently find themselves in the 10th position on the Serie A points table.

Juventus, on the other hand, had to endure a 2-0 defeat against defending champions AC Milan in their last Serie A match. Juventus, with just three wins from nine matches, currently occupy eighth spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Torino and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Torino and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Torino and Juventus will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Torino vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Torino and Juventus will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Torino vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Torino and Juventus will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Torino vs Juventus Serie A match?

Torino vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Torino vs Juventus Serie A match?

Torino vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Torino vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Torino Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Kofffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ola Aina, Sasa Lukic, Karol Linetty, Valentino Lazaro, Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic, Antonio Sanabria

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciecch Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

