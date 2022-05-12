TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction: TOT vs ARS Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's EPL 2021-22 TOT vs ARS Match, May 13, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 12:15 am IST

TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s EPL 2021-22 match between Tottenham vs Arsenal: Fourth-placed Arsenal will aim for three points against Tottenham on Friday in order to book a place in the Champions League next season. The high-voltage north London derby is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Initially, the match between Tottenham and Arsenal was slated to be played in January but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it had to be rescheduled. The Gunners come into the fixture after clinching a 2-1 victory against Leeds. Arsenal have till now bagged 66 points from 35 matches.

Fifth-placed Tottenham have so far secured 62 points from 35 matches. Antonio Conte’s men clinched one vital point in their last match against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Tottenham vs Arsenal, here is everything you need to know:

TOT vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Tottenham vs Arsenal match.

TOT vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Tottenham and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

TOT vs ARS Match Details

The TOT vs ARS match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on Friday, May 13, at 12:15 am IST.

TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heung-Min Son

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Suggested Playing XI for TOT vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben Davies, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu,

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Dejan Kulusevski,

Forwards: Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.