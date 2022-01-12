>TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea: With just 90 minutes separating them from a summit clash with Arsenal or Liverpool, Chelsea will travel to Tottenham Hotspur to compete in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday. Although the continental champions’ bid for Premier League glory has lost its momentum in recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel’s charges kept silverware hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup.

Despite their recent setbacks, Tottenham did have some success in the FA Cup. Antonio Conte had to send his big hitters from the bench to finally beat Morecambe 3-1 and book their spot in the fourth round of the tournament. Conte’s men need to bring their A game in the Carabao Cup to book their tickets to Wembley. A high-octane clash is very much on the cards and fans here can check the TOT vs CHE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Advertisement

>TOT vs CHE Telecast

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be telecasted on Colors Infinity.

>TOT vs CHE Live Streaming

The EFL Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>TOT vs CHE Match Details

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, January 13, at 1:15 am (IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 1:15 am (IST).

>TOT vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

>TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Jorginho, Harry Winks, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Emerson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.