>TOT vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Leeds United this weekend as Antonio Conte aims to get off the mark in the Premier League since assuming charge as manager of the north London side.

Conte has his task cut out as Tottenham are desperate to get their campaign back on track. They started this season on a positive note after having won their first three games in the Premier League, but then lost momentum as the season hurtled on.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have somehow not hit their stride this season so far in this 2021-22 campaign. They are at a total of 11 points from 11 matches and they are in the 15th spot on the points table.

>Premier League >2021-22 >Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham has been struggling with injuries to several of their players after the international break. Cristian Romero is out with a muscle problem while playing for Argentina. Apart from him, Giovani Lo Celso is also out with an injury.

Leeds United too have several injury concerns before this match. Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are all unavailable for the Spurs clash.

>TOT vs LU Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>TOT vs LU Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, November 21 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in Manchester. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

>TOT vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Dan James

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjberg, Tanguy Ndombele, Adam Forshaw, Raphinha

Strikers: Harry Kane, Dan James

>TOT vs LU Probable XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Davison Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjberg, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane.

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Dan James

