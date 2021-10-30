>TOT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League 2021-22 season when they cross swords at the Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool on home turf last weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this one. On the other hand, the home team have also blown hot and cold this season and are sixth in the Premier League standings. The Lilywhites suffered a shock defeat (0-1) against West Ham United, but they returned to winning ways this week, beating Burnley 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and will hope to carry that momentum forward in this contest.

>Premier League 2021-22, TOT vs MUN Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

>TOT vs MUN International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, October 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

>TOT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kane

Vice-Captain: Son

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Emerson, Romero, Varane, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Sancho, Son, Fernandes

Strikers: Kane, Rashford, Ronaldo

>TOT vs MUN Probable XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

