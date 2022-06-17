Tottenham Hotspur Congratulate Sunil Chhetri for Equalling Hungarian Legend Ferenc Puskas' Tally of 84 Goals

India football team captain Sunil Chettri’s achievement is getting noticed as he received a congratulatory from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. It’s something that doesn’t happen usually but Chettri’s remarkable feat had to be commended.

With 84 international goals, the Indian captain has equalled the record of Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas. Chhetri reached the milestone during India’s fixture against Hong Kong at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. He is now the fifth-highest international goal scorer of all time.

Meanwhile, Hotspurs took to Twitter and lauded Chhetri’s remarkable achievement. “Congratulations to India’s @chetrisunil11 for equalling the great Ferenc Puskas with his tally of 84 international goals! #IndianFootball," the football club wrote on their Twitter handle.

The North London-based club finished fourth in the 2021-22 EPL season with 71 points. Manchester City were crowned champions.

Chhetri now stands just two goals behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s tally of 86 goals. He is the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players, a list that is led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal captain and Machester United star has so far scored 117 goals for the national team.

In an illustrious career, Chhetri has represented the Indian team in 129 games so far. When asked about his record, the Indian captain said, “I genuinely don’t care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments just go out and enjoy on the pitch."

India defeated Cambodia and Afghanistan before securing a convincing win over Hong Kong in Group D of the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. All matches were played at the Salt Lake Stadium, where India were playing at home for the first time in more than two years.

Despite being 37 years old, the striker feels he is at his peak now. “Now I am hitting my peak. The last Asian Cup is already past. We really want to work hard. It does not matter in the next big tournaments I am there or anyone else gets the nod, India should be there at the Asian Cup, I have already said this. It is paramount for us as a nation to keep being at the Asian Cup so that we can rub our shoulders with the best in India, which is not very often.

This is the first time that India has qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asia Cup. Overall, it will be India’s fifth appearance in the top continental tournament.

The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams.

(With Agency Inputs)

