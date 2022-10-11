Tottenham Hotspur hold Talks with Google over Lucrative Rights Deal - Report

English football giants Tottenham Hotspur are set to receive a huge financial boost ahead of the next transfer window. Spurs are reportedly in talks with Google over a high-profile stadium naming rights deal. However no deal has been signed yet regarding this and the home ground of the north London club is still named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A report published by The Athletic claims that the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, in all likelihood, has found the most suitable brand for the Premier League football club. The report further states that the club management are in “meaningful" talks with Google over the naming rights.

Earlier this year in February, it was first reported that Levy was holding out for a £400 million offer for the naming rights of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Another report published by Daily Mail suggests that Spurs are also planning to host the Super Bowl in 2026.

Advertisement

The ground has already organised some major events like- an NFL contet between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers and British professional boxer Anthony Joshua’s prestigious heavyweight encounter against Oleksandr Usyk.

Spurs had moved into their new stadium in 2019. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built on top of club’s former home ground- the old White Hart Lane, almost three and a half years back.

At that point in time, Levy had reportedly claimed that this move would help the club in progressing one step forward. “It is Tottenham’s time to shine now. We are the largest employer and economic driver in north Tottenham and we are making an unprecedented private sector investment of nearly £1 billion in the area. We need to see all of this capitalised upon by both the public and private sector," Levy was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

On the field, Spurs are currently enjoying a fine run in the Premier League. Spurs have already managed to win six of their first nine Premier League matches. Antonio Conte’s men, with 20 points from nine matches, currently claim third spot in the Premier League standings. Spurs will be up against German football club Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday in the Champions League.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here