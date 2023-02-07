Tottenham Hotspur Dont' Want to Sell Harry Kane to a Direct Rival, Claims Report Amid Manchester United Interest

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League era. His ability to pick up spaces, drop deep and play a substantial role in the build-up, is a skill set that very few attackers possess. He has been an integral cog in Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking threat over the years. Things haven’t been all smooth sailing for him in North London. The England international was close to leaving them 18 months ago, with a move to Manchester City. The deal fell through, but with his current contract expiring in 2024, many top clubs would be keeping an eye on him.

It is understood that Spurs have decided not to sell Kane to a direct rival amidst interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils could certainly use a replacement up front ever since the departure of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 29-year-old’s experience in the Premier League would have been an added advantage, helping him settle better with its gruelling and physical demands.

Advertisement

Any move to Old Trafford seems unlikely for the England captain. According to a Times report, Tottenham believes that selling Harry Kane to a direct rival is not a viable option. Despite his move to the Etihad falling through, Kane has bounced back after a tough spell in its aftermath. He has also indicated his willingness to engage in talks for a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane has been in sublime form this season, scoring 19 goals and three assists in 30 matches across all competitions.

The 29-year-old striker managed to reach another milestone in Tottenham’s last outing against Manchester City. His goal proved to be the difference on the day, running out 1-0 victors, however, he also surpassed the late, great Jimmy Greaves’s record to become Spurs’ all-time highest goal scorer.

Kane has produced 267 goals and 62 assists in 416 matches across all competitions for the North Londoners to date. He has formed a lethal partnership with teammate Son Heung-Min. The Spurs duo topped the list for the most goal combinations in the Premier League, breaking the record of Chelsea greats Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard back in February 2022.

Despite his achievements, Kane doesn’t have any major silverware to show for his illustrious career at Spurs. They have been marred by spells of inconsistency throughout their campaign, and a move to another top club may be the only chance for Kane to finally get his hands on some silverware.

Read all the Latest Sports News here