Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham aim to retain the fourth spot in Premier League standings as they are set to face city rivals Chelsea on Sunday. The Premier League encounter between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In their first-leg meeting, the two London giants had played out a 2-2 draw. Tottenham will now head into the game after getting the better of West Ham 2-0. Antonio Conte’s men have so far managed to register 13 wins and eight draws in the Premier League.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had to suffer a heart-breaking 0-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton, in their last match. Chelsea, with 31 points under their belt, are currently placed in 10th position in the Premier League standings. The Blues will miss the services of their captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the London derby against Tottenham. The Spaniard will be unavailable due to a head injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will take place on February 26, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea be played?

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea begin?

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Harry Kane

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Mason Mount, David Fofana

