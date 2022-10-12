Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Tottenham vs Frankfurt UEFA Champions League Live Online and on TV

Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will clash in a riveting encounter of the UEFA Champions League on October 13. Both the teams are tied on points on the points table, with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt on goal difference. Antonio Conte’s team would be aiming to win this important clash and further consolidate their hold on the second qualifying spot for the last 16. These two teams had played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse Champions League fixture on October 5.

Tottenham will want to avoid that result this time around and collect maximum points in front of their home crowd. Tottenham Hotspur will be without Dejan Kulusevski who is sidelined due to a thigh injury. Harry Kane, Richarlison and Son Heung-min will likely feature in the starting XI as forwards.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will aim to cause an upset on Thursday. They are coming into this match after a humiliating 3-0 loss against VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. The German giants will want to put that defeat behind them and play to their full potential when they travel to North London.

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Line-up: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Kamada, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani

