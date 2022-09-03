Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham will face off in a blockbuster encounter in the Premier League on September 3. Both the teams are in decent form and will be looking to build on their recent momentum.

Spurs will be looking to get back their winning ways when they host Fulham on Saturday. While they have been unbeaten since the start of the campaign, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be disappointed with the 1-1 draw in their previous game against West Ham. With a win against Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur can displace Manchester City from the second spot on the standings.

Meanwhile, Fulham will be raring to go against Tottenham Hotspur after their huge victory against an in-form Brighton. However, the Cottagers will know that beating Tottenham Hotspur in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether. Although Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are unavailable due to long-term injuries, Fulham will be bolstered by the return of Shane Duffy.

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be played on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Fulham Predicted Line-up: Leno; Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

