Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will face-off in a riveting encounter of the UEFA Champions League on September 8. Both the teams are in decent form and the match promises to be a thrilling affair. Spurs are playing the Champions League after a gap of two seasons and they would want to start their campaign on a winning note.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Antonio Conte’s men haven’t lost a match in Premier League this season and look in imperious form. Spurs would hope that they capitalise on the strong home support that they will get in north London and register a convincing win. Ahead of the game, there are injury concerns for both Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura.

Marseille are also on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 and is at the top of the standings alongside PSG. Marseille will know that defeating Tottenham Hotspur in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether. It is worth noting that Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out due to a calf issue and Sanchez is suspended.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will begin at 12:30 am IST, on September 8.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille?

The UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Marseille Predicted Line-up: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here