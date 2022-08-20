Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter on August 20. Spurs will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign when they take on Wolves on Saturday. Antonio Conte will be forced to make at least one change to his playing XI from the first two games of the League.

With Cristian Romero ruled out with an adductor injury, Davinson Sanchez or Clement Lenglet will be drafted into the Spurs backline.

While Spurs are at the fourth position in the standings, Wolves are languishing at the 14th position. They failed to defeat either Leeds United or Fulham and will be looking to register their first win of the Premier League.

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played on August 20, Saturday.

Where will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will begin at 5:00 pm IST on August 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Line-up: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Podence, Gibbs-White, Neto; Hwang

