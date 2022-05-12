Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The race for the final Champions League berth could not have been any better than this. Fifth-placed Tottenham are set to host fourth-placed Arsenal in an electrifying north London derby in English Premier League on Friday. A victory for Arsenal will help the Gunners in securing a Champions League spot for next season. In their last Premier League fixture, Arsenal managed to clinch a 2-1 victory against Leeds United.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The three points will be vital for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham to stay alive in the final Champions League berth race. Tottenham come into the fixture after salvaging a draw against Liverpool in their last Premier League encounter.

Advertisement

Ahead of the EPL match between Tottenham and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Arsenal (ARS) will take place on May 13, Friday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The match between Tottenham (TOT) and Arsenal (ARS) will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) begin?

The match between Tottenham (TOT) and Arsenal (ARS) will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

Advertisement

Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tottenham (TOT) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.