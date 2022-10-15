Tottenham vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has proved to be a fruitful Premier League campaign for London giants Tottenham so far. Antonio Conte’s men have till now been defeated only once after playing nine games. Third-placed Tottenham will now be up against Everton in their next Premier League encounter. The match between Tottenham and Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. Tottenham, in their last Premier League match, clinched a vital 0-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Everton, on the other hand, had to endure back-to-back defeats in their last two games. Frank Lampard’s men currently find themselves at the 12th spot in the Premier League standings. The Merseyside-based club have only secured two wins after playing nine matches in the Premier League.

The Toffees conceded a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Tottenham and Everton; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Everton (EVE) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Tottenham (TOT) and Everton (EVE) will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) be played?

The EPL match between Tottenham (TOT) and Everton (EVE) will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Tottenham (TOT) and Everton (EVE) begin?

The EPL match between Tottenham (TOT) and Everton (EVE) will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) EPL match?

Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) EPL match?

Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham (TOT) vs Everton (EVE) Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Neal Maupay, Demarai Gray

