Tottenham vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s brief return to the dugout turned out to be quite miserable. After taking the reins from assistant coach Cristian Stellini, Tottenham conceded two back-to-back defeats. It is now being learnt that Conte will not be handling the coaching duties of Tottenham during their Premier League match against West Ham United on Sunday. Conte will not return to the field until he fully recovers from the surgery to remove his gallbladder. Tottenham will now head into the game after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Leicester City in their last Premier League encounter. The match between Tottenham and West Ham United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London. After claiming 39 points from 23 matches, The Lillywhites are placed in fifth position in the Premier League standings.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have been winless in their last two Premier League matches. The Hammers currently find themselves in the 16th spot on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Tottenham vs West Ham United be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London.

At what time will the Premier League match Tottenham vs West Ham United begin?

The match between Tottenham and West Ham United will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham vs West Ham United match?

Tottenham vs West Ham United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs West Ham United match?

Tottenham vs West Ham United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tottenham vs West Ham United Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Emerson, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Pape Sarr, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

