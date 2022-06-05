Training Ground Bust up Between Brazil Stars Richarlison and Vinicius Jr; Neymar Intervenes

Brazil football stars Richarlison and Vinicius Jr had to be separated after coming to blows during a heated training session in Tokyo on Saturday.

The two players almost came to blows ahead of their side’s friendly with Japan, which is to be played on Monday. Experienced internationals Neymar and Dani Alves were among the players to rush over and quash the disagreement, and it’s unclear what triggered the incident, reports Sky Sports.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win this year’s World Cup in Qatar and are preparing for the tournament by playing friendlies in Asia this month. They hammered South Korea 5-1 on Thursday - with Richarlison scoring - and take on Japan on Monday.

The altercation between the pair came just days after Richarlison was filmed congratulating Vinicius for winning the Champions League. The Brazilian scored the winner for Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris last month.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was pictured dragging Richarlison by the neck in an attempt to bring matters under control. It is not reported just how the incident was started, but it appeared that the Everton attacker got in the face of Champions League winner Vinicius Jr, grabbing his shirt.

Eventually, things cooled down as the pair were led off, in what were some truly ugly scenes. Richarlison is one of the most assertive players in the Premier League and the 25-year-old also thoroughly enjoys winding people up.

It’s unclear whether the two are friends, and if their falling out is anything to worry about ahead of the World Cup.

