Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on Monday signed for Tottenham as Antonio Conte got his wish for reinforcements on transfer deadline day.

Uruguay international midfielder Bentancur has signed a deal until 2026, for an initial 19 million euros ($21 million, £16 million), with another six million euros in potential add-ons, according to a statement from the Italian club.

Bentancur, who won three consecutive Serie A titles with the Turin-based club, has 46 senior caps to his name and will join up with Spurs following Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Swedish winger Kulusevski, who has scored nine goals in 74 appearances for Juventus, has joined on an initial 18-month loan deal.

Juventus said the fee for the loan period was 10 million euros. A further fee of 35 million euros would be payable on completion of a permanent deal.

Ndombele Back to Lyon

French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of 60 million Euros (£50 million)and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer.

“Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of the French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of 1.42 million euros, accompanied by a purchase option," the French club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old had been in negotiations to join Paris Saint-Germain and has been open about his ambition to play the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Valencia CF on loan until the end of the season. The young winger joined Spurs last summer from Sevilla and made 20 appearances across all competitions.

Ndombele played for Lyon between 2017-2019 before appearing in more than 90 games with Spurs, with whom he is under contract until 2025.

Lyon have had a busy transfer window notably selling Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle for around £40 million.

They also signed a 23-year-old left-sided forward Romain Faivre from Brest for a fee of 15 million euros on Monday.

