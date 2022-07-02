Transfer News: Chelsea Joins Hunt for Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

With plenty of uncertainties hovering around Frenkie de Jong’s potential transfer to Manchester United, a new club have arrived as a possible new destination for the Barcelona footballer. As per media reports, Chelsea are set to earmark De Jong in the ongoing summer transfer window as a potential target.

A report published by The Guardian claims that the London club are closely following the progress of the 25-year-old’s transfer talks and will not waste any opportunity if his potential move to The Red Devils eventually breaks down.

The report further states that United had agreed on a fee of €65 million (£56.2 million) plus add-ons for De Jong. Further negotiations will be evolving around De Jong’s personal terms. It is believed that the Dutchman is ready to sign for Manchester United despite earlier stating that he has no intention at all to leave Barcelona.

Chelsea’s interest in De Jong is not something new as The Blues had back in 2019 closely monitored the then Ajax midfielder’s transfer negotiations. De Jong had joined Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 season. According to media reports, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is also an admirer of De Jong.

He has so far represented Barca 140 times with 13 goals to his name. In the recently concluded La Liga, he featured in 32 matches and found the back of the net three times along with three assists. In the international circuit, the former Ajax footballer has played 44 matches with a solitary goal in his kitty.

Chelsea’s top priority still remains to be fixing defensive issues. The club desperately need a center-back after the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Midfield at the same time is still creating a massive headache as a number of players are set to be out of contract next season. Midfielders like Jorginho and N’Golo Kante have just one year left on their current contract with Saul set to return to Atletico Madrid after enduring a pretty bland loan spell at Chelsea.

Chelsea finished last season’s Premier League campaign at the third spot and Thomas Tuchel’s men will kick off next season’s EPL journey against Everton on August 6.

