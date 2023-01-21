Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, Nottingham Forest Bring in Chris Wood on Loan from Newcastle United

Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined PSV’s youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

“We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV playing in a strong European league," said Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly.

“We are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team."

Advertisement

Madueke is Chelsea’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. Media reports said Chelsea paid PSV around 35 million euros ($38 million).

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League standings, play Liverpool on Saturday.

Forrest Get Wood

Nottingham Forest have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent until the summer of 2024, they said on Friday.

Wood scored twice in 18 games this season for Newcastle, who are fourth in the Premier League on 38 points after 19 games. Promoted club Forest are 13th on 20 points.

“You can see the transition (at Forest) over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way. It’s a project that’s going in the right direction," said Wood, who has scored 33 goals in 70 games for New Zealand.

Advertisement

Wood scored 53 times in 165 appearances for Burnley before moving to Newcastle just over a year ago for a reported 25 million pounds ($30.85 million).

He has netted five times in 39 games for Newcastle.

Leicester Sign Kristiansen

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Kristiansen signed a 5-1/2-year contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2028.

“The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course, I was excited," Kristiansen said.

“It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity."

Advertisement

Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here