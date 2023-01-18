Transfer News: Chelsea Set to Propose New Offer for Benfica Star Enzo Fernandez - Report

Chelsea completed one of the most sensational moves after hijacking Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window. It is now being reported that the Blues are now prepared to pull off another significant signing pretty soon. According to media outlets, Chelsea are now the frontrunner in roping in Benfica’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The London-based outfit had previously expressed their desire to sign Enzo at the start of the January transfer window but their proposal was rejected by Benfica. The Portuguese football club had informed that meeting the £106million release clause will only allow Enzo to leave. Well, the situation seems to have changed now. Chelsea may not actually pay the release clause and instead the London-based outfit is expected to offer equal instalments to match the amount.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt had recently opened up on Enzo Fernandez’s possible transfer.

“This question is closed. He is (Enzo Fernandez) one of our players. He is happy, training well, he is part of the team. Everything has been said. Now we restart from zero with Enzo. He will be back, we count on him – he is our player, we need Enzo," Schmidt had reportedly said.

Enzo Fernandez had joined Benfica in July 2022. Enzo has so far donned the Benfica jersey 27 times. In international circuit, Enzo produced a remarkable show in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 22-year-old played a key role in the midfield to guide Argentina to their second FIFA World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been quite active in the January transfer window. After signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, the London giants succeeded in roping in David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea’s midfield seemed to be in disarray this season. French midfielder N’Golo Kante’s injury made matters worse for Chelsea. Jorginho and Mason Mount have also failed to do anything impressive this season till now. Moreover, Chelsea team management have not yet been able to extend Kante and Jorginho’s contracts which will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. In the Premier League standings, Graham Potter’s men currently find themselves at the 10th spot.

Chelsea, in their next Premier League assignment, will be up against Liverpool at the Anfield on Saturday.

