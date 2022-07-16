Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Kalidou Koulibaly From Napoli

Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Italian giants Napoli.

The Senegalese stalwart is a much-needed signing for the London club in order to stabilise their defensive line after the departure of mainstay stopper back Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid.

Koulibaly is Chelsea’s second signing of the window after they managed to snap up English international Raheem Sterling from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The defender is a proven entity and is more than capable of providing stability at the back while also playing the ball out from behind. He is also an goal threat from set pieces who uses his massive frame to full advantage while going forward.

He is also an able leader, who captains his national team. He possesses the attributes to play in the modern, fast-paced Premier League. The defender is known to be a good reader of the game and has the propensity to sniff out danger and can destroy opposition build-up.

“I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League," said Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has been on the radar of multiple European clubs in recent years, but, Napoli had done a brilliant job of holding on to the much sought-after centre-back.

He will join up with familiar faces in the form of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and former Napoli teammate Jorginho.

The Senegalese skipper added, “Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn’t make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them. When I spoke to my good friends Edou and Jorginho they made my choice easier so I’m really happy to be with you today."

Chelsea, under the stewardship of new owner Todd Bohely, have immersed themselves into the thick of the action with the signing of the stopper back.

Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said, “Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea. A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole."

