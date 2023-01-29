Home » News » Football » Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Malo Gusto Till 2030, Loan Defender Back to Lyon

Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Malo Gusto Till 2030, Loan Defender Back to Lyon

Chelsea signed Malo Gusto on a deal until June 2030 and loaned him back to Olympique Lyonnais for the rest of the season

Reuters

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 15:24 IST

London

Chelsea signed Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais (Twitter)
Chelsea signed Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais (Twitter)

Chelsea have signed right back Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais on a deal until June 2030 and loaned him back to the French side for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Gusto, who has played in France’s under-21 team, has played 15 times in Ligue 1 this campaign after the 19-year-old broke into the starting lineup last season.

Financial details were not revealed but Sky Sports said the transfer fee was 26.3 million pounds ($32.60 million).

“The defender will now continue his impressive progress on loan at the Groupama Stadium before joining up with the Blues in the summer ahead of the new campaign," Chelsea said in a statement.

Gusto is Chelsea’s seventh recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhalo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Fofana while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points from a top four spot. They next play Fulham in a London derby on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 29, 2023, 15:24 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 15:24 IST
