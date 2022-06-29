Transfer News: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Expresses Desire to Reunite with Neymar

In a major transfer market update Brazilian duo of Thiago Silva and Neymar are reportedly set to reunite in the upcoming season. Chelsea defender is understood to be eager to welcome Neymar at the London-based club amid the precariousness surrounding the striker’s future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both Neymar and Silva had previously shared dressing room while playing for PSG.

According to an article published by GOAL, the French football club are ready to let go Neymar in the ongoing summer transfer window only if they receive an admissible bid. Though, it is believed that Neymar would be skeptical to leave the Ligue 1 champions with .

“He has to go to Chelsea. If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there. If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don’t even need to talk about Neymar’s ability. Besides that, he is a super friend," Silva told Globo.

“I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don’t know anything about it," the 37-year-old centre-back further added.

It is believed that Neymar’s inability to win the Champions League disappointed PSG club officials heavily. Moreover, the report published by GOAL suggests that his attitude has even been criticised within the club. PSG supporters were also seen booing Neymar after PSG’s champions league exit at the hands of champions Real Madrid.

Chelsea are believed to be one of the very few clubs in the world that can afford Neymar. Moreover their willingness to sign a winger in the transfer market prompted his international team-mate to show his interest to play along with his former teammate at club level.

Back in 2013, Neymar joined Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos. He donned the Barca jersey 186 times with 105 goals to his name. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Neymar signed for PSG. So far, he has played 144 matches for PSG and found the back of the net 100 times.

Silva, on the other hand, represented PSG in 315 matches. He joined the Paris-based club back in 2012. In 2020, he joined London club Chelsea as a free agent. Silva, till now, has played 82 matches for the English Premier League club.

