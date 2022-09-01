Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye left Paris Saint-Germain and returned to former club Everton on transfer deadline day on Thursday, as the French champions continued to offload unwanted members of their squad.

Gueye, 32, signed for Everton for an undisclosed fee and has penned a two-year contract to June 2024, the Premier League side said.

French media reports said PSG could expect to receive a fee in the region of 10 million euros ($9.9m).

“Paris Saint-Germain would like to wish Idrissa Gueye the very best for the future," PSG said in a statement on their website.

Leicester moved quickly to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana by signing Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on Thursday, their first major acquisition of the summer just hours before the transfer window closes.

The 24-year-old Belgian international signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, although it will be significantly less than the reported £70 million ($81 million) Chelsea paid for Fofana on Wednesday.

Faes joins fellow former Anderlecht youth academy product Youri Tielemans at the club.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to be here); it’s not sunk in yet," Faes told LCFC TV.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.

“All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better.

“I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team."

Manchester City strengthened their injury-hit defence on Thursday by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started," Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million ($19.7 million) told the club’s website.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

