Transfer News: Is Chelsea Preparing a Bid for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo had asked Manchester United to let him go, should the club receive any reasonable transfer offer. Now Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to pull off a deal with Ronaldo this summer. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is understandably eager to have the Portuguese striker in his squad. Ronaldo’s willingness to take part in next season’s Champions League has presumably forced him to take the decision.

An article published by Football Insider claims that Chelsea are ready to make a £14 million bid for Ronaldo. The report said Chelsea will table a concrete offer to Ronaldo following some extensive talks between owner Todd Boehly and manager Tuchel.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes also reportedly held talks with Boehly over the possible transfer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Blues recently completed the signing of Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling for £45 million and they believe that Ronaldo’s arrival will only strengthen their attacking unit.

Both Chelsea and Ronaldo might be eagerly expecting the deal to take place but it is believed that Manchester United will go all-out to retain the 37-year-old.

A report published by Marca claims that Manchester United are not willing to send their star player to a direct rival club in the Premier League. The report also suggests that Chelsea might even offer some players plus cash for Ronaldo.

Manchester United are set to travel to Bangkok on Friday for their pre-season tour. Ronaldo will not be flying with the squad. Ronaldo, who was Manchester United’s highest goal scorer last season, was expected to report for the pre-season duties but he did not return to training citing some “family reasons." The club officials also accepted Ronaldo’s request.

The former Real Madrid striker had joined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season from Juventus. During his second stint at Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored 24 goals after playing 38 matches. In the last Premier League, season he netted 18 goals along with three assists.

Manchester United finished last season’s Premier League campaign at sixth spot with 58 points in their kitty. In the upcoming season, they will start their EPL journey against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7.

