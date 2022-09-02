Transfer News: Leeds Fail to Sign Striker Bamba Dieng; Nice's Hijack Attempt Fails Due to Medical

In a dramatic turn of events, Senegalese footballer Bamba Dieng came out of a private jet terminal to catch a flight heading to Leeds but eventually he decided to join French football side Nice. Though, the story does not end there as Dieng reportedly failed his medical at Nice.

Fulham were reportedly also in the race to rope in Dieng but they eventually did not succeed.

Dieng was set to join Leeds on Thursday. His move to the English Premier League side emerged to be almost certain after Andrea Radrizzani, the majority owner of Leeds, even opened up on the proposed transfer on Twitter.

“Agreed. Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it is time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing," Radrizzani had written on Thursday.

Leeds had reportedly agreed on a deal worth around £8.6million with French football club Marseille to sign Dieng. But the transfer talks broke down dramatically after Dieng changed his mind eventually.

Nice intervened late in order to hijack the deal. It is understood that Nice’s offer came at a time when Dieng was waiting at the airport to fly to Leeds.

The 22-year-old striker joined Marseille in February last year and since then he has scored nine goals for the French football club. He has till now donned the Marseille jersey on 42 occasions. In the international circuit, he has represented Senegal in 11 matches and found the back of the net twice.

Dieng’s decision to join Nice appeared as a big blow for Leeds in the summer transfer window. Leeds manager Jesse Marsch desperately wanted to sign a striker after Rodrigo endured a shoulder injury against Everton on Tuesday. Moreover, winger Dan James is reportedly set to leave Leeds and join Fulham on loan.

“An update on Rodrigo - when it pops out, it’s about as good a case scenario as possible. That means that it doesn’t need surgery and that hopefully in three to four weeks it can calm down," Marsch had said as per The Sun.

With eight points from five matches, Leeds currently find themselves at seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

