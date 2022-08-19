Transfer News: Manchester United Getting Closer to Signing Real Madrid's Casemiro

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Real Madrid star Casemiro for an initial fee of £50.7 million, according to Sky Sports. If the move turns out to be fruitful, United will have to pay an additional £8.5 million in add-ons to the Spanish giants for bringing in the Brazilian for a four-year-long contract till 2026 with the option of spending an additional year at Old Trafford.

United manager Erik ten Hag was infuriated by the club’s failure to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and has now turned his attention to the five-time Champions League winner.

Although Casemiro is highly regarded by the Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, he is not considered indispensable given the plethora of quality options that are available to the European Champions.

The move for Casemiro was initially defined as a “long shot" by the Manchester United faithful but the substantial progress made in the transfer negotiations this week has led many to believe that he might just head to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and has extended the contract of veteran Luka Modric until 2023. With the German Toni Kroos providing some experience to mesh with the youngsters, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Tchouameni, it would be safe to say that Casemiro’s minutes at Santiago Bernabeu will be limited.

The 30-year-old has won almost everything with the Los Blancos, and according to GOAL, he is now weighing the boons and the banes of a potential move to Old Trafford.

A move to the Premier League would offer him a new challenge in his accomplished career but the star footballer will be deprived of Champions League football and will have to settle for the Europa League. He will also reunite with his former Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

United have been desperate for a quality defensive midfielder for years, and Casemiro provides the qualities that Ten Hag does not have in his squad.

It will be seen as prudent for Real Madrid to get his wages off the books while accumulating a large transfer fee, but the Los Blancos have stressed that the final decision lies with Casemiro. Will the Brazilian don the Red Devil’s jersey for the upcoming season or will he remain at the Santiago Bernabeu to play second fiddle? Only time will tell!

