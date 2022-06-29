Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Pay 30 Million Euros for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

After reaching an agreement with Dutch football club Feyenoord for defender Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United are reportedly set to spend €30 million for Denzel Dumfries. The Inter Milan defender is expected to sign for the Red Devils in coming days.

According to a report published by Italian outlet L’Interista, Manchester United are prepared to dish out €30 million to rope in the Dutch full-back.

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag identified the 26-year-old as a prime target. Ten Hag was reportedly impressed with the way Dumfries adapted to Serie A since leaving Dutch club PSV Eindhoven back in 2021.

The 26-year-old had joined Inter Milan for around £11 million only 12 months ago. He did impress during his debut season playing 45 matches in all competitions as Inter finished runners-up to rivals AC Milan. Till now, he has scored five goals for Inter Milan. In the recently concluded Serie A, he played 33 matches with five goals and four assists to his name.

Dumfries played for PSV Eindhoven in 124 matches and scored 16 goals.

Inter Milan’s miserable financial situation might force them to let go some of their first-team star players in the ongoing summer transfer window. Defender Milan Skriniar is expected to leave amid interest from Premier League club Chelsea and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Along with Dumfries, Manchester United have expressed their desire to rope in two more Dutch footballers. They have reportedly reached an agreement with Feyenoord for defender Tyrell Malacia. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong did also managed to gather a lot of interest from Manchester United.

A report published by Sky Sports claims that talks are presently progressing nicely over an initial £56 million deal for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Ten Hag took charge of his training session on Monday. The Red Devils will play their first pre-season friendly against Liverpool on July 12.

Manchester United finished their last season’s Premier League campaign at sixth spot and 11 points behind fifth-placed Arsenal. In the upcoming season, they are set to commence the Premier League journey against Brighton on August 7.

