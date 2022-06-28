Transfer News: Monaco Confirm Signing of Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed his move to Monaco after signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Minamino leaves Anfield for Ligue 1 after making 55 appearances in total during his two-and-a-half-year stint as a Reds player, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

He quickly became an important and popular member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad following his arrival in January 2020 from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

The Japan international earned a Premier League winner’s medal in his first half-season on Merseyside, appearing 14 times in the historic and Covid-19-impacted 2019-20 campaign.

“It’s a great joy for me to join AS Monaco. I am happy to be part of the club’s project, which has just finished on the podium (third) twice in a row and is one of the most recognised in an exciting championship. I can’t wait to discover my new environment and do everything possible to help the team," Minamino told the official website of AS Monaco.

He opened his goalscoring account for Liverpool at the beginning of the 2020-21 season in the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley. He then scored a brace against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup before notching a first Premier League strike at Crystal Palace in an emphatic 7-0 victory.

The attacker spent the second half of that season on loan at Southampton, before he returned to Anfield last summer to play a vital role in the year ahead.

Minamino helped the Reds to glory in both domestic cup competitions as they returned two trophies to L4 after playing every game available to them.

Leading the way for the team, the 27-year-old scored four goals in five Carabao Cup outings and then followed that up with three in four in the FA Cup.

Due to his quality and first-class attitude, Klopp once described Minamino as a ‘coach’s dream’, with the boss acknowledging that the No.18 deserved many more starting berths.

