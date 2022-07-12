Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Sign Wales International Neco Williams From Liverpool

Nottingham Forest have signed Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

British media reported that Forest paid Liverpool a fee of 16 million pounds ($19.16 million) for Williams, who came up through the Merseyside club’s academy and played 33 times for them.

The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Fulham, making 14 league appearances as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement

He has 21 caps for Wales and played in their 1-0 playoff win over Ukraine last month which secured their qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

Williams becomes Forest’s sixth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Moussa Niakhate. Forest begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.