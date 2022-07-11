Home » News » Football » Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rejoins Juventus

Pogba was signed by United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of 89 million pounds ($106.32 million) but the four-time Serie A champion won only two trophies with the Premier League club, the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season

Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself on Monday as the France midfielder bid farewell to the Premier League and returned to the Serie A club.

Pogba, who left United when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus that will tie the 29-year-old down with the Turin club until June 2026.

“Juventus Football Club announces that it has signed a contract of employment with the player Paul Pogba. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026," Juventus said in a statement.

