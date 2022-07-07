Transfer News: Spain's Brais Mendez Signs 6-year Deal With Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad signed Spain international Brais Mendez from Celta Vigo for a fee of around 14 million euros. Mendez has agreed on a six-year contract with Real Sociedad and the 25-year-old arrived in San Sebastian at around midday on Wednesday.

The player, who has made four appearances for the Spain national team, will cover the departures of attacking players, Portu, who has joined Getafe, and Adnan Januzaj, after the club surprisingly decided not to extend the contract of the Belgian international this summer, reports Xinhua.

Mendez usually plays in an attacking midfield role and scored 22 goals in 166 appearances for his hometown club, but the opportunity to play in Europe with the team from San Sebastian will help his chances of winning a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup finals.

