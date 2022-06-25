Transfers News: Manchester City Rope in Kalvin Phillips, Arsenal Wins Race for Gabriel Jesus

The Premier League transfer market has heated up as Manchester City have agreed on a 45 million pounds deal with Leeds United to acquire the services of mid-fielder Kalvin Phillips. Whereas, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is all set to join Arsenal for a reported fee in the region of £45 to £50 million.

According to Goal, Phillips is getting closer to leaving his boyhood club where he hogged the limelight and thrived under former manager Marcelo Bielsa. The England international still has to agree on personal conditions and pass a medical before the signing can be officially finalized. Promising young talent, Darko Gyabi has also been included in the deal and will head out to the Elland Road in a swap deal worth £5 million.

City’s gaffer Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed his desire to team up with the versatile mid-fielder. He believes that the 26-year-old will be a perfect replacement for the veteran mid-fielder Fernandinho who will be departing the club this summer after playing at the Etihad for nine years.

Phillips is currently away on vacation but will return by the end of June, with the possibility of the big transfer being announced soon. The dynamic mid-fielder will be City’s second significant acquisition of the summer, following the £51 million signing of Borussia Dortmund’s star forward, Erling Haaland.

Arsenal has been pursuing Jesus all summer and finally seems to have won the race against Tottenham to sign the Brazilian international. The Goal has confirmed that the Gunners have agreed on a £45 million deal with Manchester City for the striker.

The signing ends Arsenal’s quest for a new number 9, which has been prolonged since January. The north London club will want to complete the transfer as soon as possible so that Jesus may join Mikel Arteta’s side on their forthcoming tour of the United States.

Jesus mostly had to play second fiddle to Sergio Aguero in the City side and now with Haalands’ arrival, his chances would get more diminished. The move could turn out to be a match made in heaven as Jesus will be the main striker at the Emirates. He will be Arsenal’s second major acquisition, following the arrival of Porto’s attacking midfielder Fabio Vieria.

